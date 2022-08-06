ApeSwap Finance Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

