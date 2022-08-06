ApeSwap Finance Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 215.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00624787 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015433 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ApeSwap Finance Profile
ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.
ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading
