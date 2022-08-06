APi Group (NYSE:APG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

APi Group Stock Performance

APG stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,676. APi Group has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $497,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in APi Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in APi Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

