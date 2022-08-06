APi Group (NYSE:APG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.
APG stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,676. APi Group has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.63.
In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $497,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
