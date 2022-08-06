APi Group (NYSE:APG) Shares Down 8.1%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 28,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,013,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

