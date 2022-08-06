Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Apollo Global Management from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.44.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

