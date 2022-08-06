Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Appian had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. Appian has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $115.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42.

Get Appian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Insider Transactions at Appian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 103,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $4,278,278.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,318,278.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 103,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $4,278,278.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,318,278.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $505,866.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 417,030 shares of company stock worth $18,924,261 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.