Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 53.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

