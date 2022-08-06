Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.5 %
APLE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. 1,237,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65.
Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.
Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $99,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
APLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
