Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance
Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.11.
Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after buying an additional 265,144 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after buying an additional 878,930 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLE. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
