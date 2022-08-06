Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after buying an additional 265,144 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after buying an additional 878,930 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLE. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

