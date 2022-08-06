Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $146.04 Average PT from Analysts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $85,407,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.53. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

