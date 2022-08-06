Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as low as $1.87. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 341,522 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Friday.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.84 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3,056.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 306,392 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,208,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading

