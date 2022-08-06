Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-$3.55 EPS.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $98.41. 3,269,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,066. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.01. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.53.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.