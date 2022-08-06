Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.53.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.01. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

