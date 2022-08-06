Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 211.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABUS opened at $2.53 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,722 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Arbutus Biopharma

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.