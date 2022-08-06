Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 211.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of ABUS opened at $2.53 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.
Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,722 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.