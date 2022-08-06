Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Brett Adcock Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80.

ACHR opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,234,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

