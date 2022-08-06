Archrock, Inc. (AROC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

Archrock has a payout ratio of 82.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Archrock Stock Performance

Archrock stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Archrock

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $33,511.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,730,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,976,666.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 163,420 shares of company stock worth $1,658,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Archrock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Archrock by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Archrock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Archrock by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 115,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

