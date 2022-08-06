Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2250 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,949,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 17.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.