Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2250 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,949,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 17.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.
