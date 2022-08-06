Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

