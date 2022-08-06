Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Chardan Capital

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,397,000 after buying an additional 1,494,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,323,000 after buying an additional 777,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $17,490,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after buying an additional 231,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 356.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 210,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

