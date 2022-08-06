Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS.
Arvinas Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $4.02 on Friday, hitting $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,542. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $103.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Europe decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
