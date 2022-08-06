Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Shares Up 8.1%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 1.01 and last traded at 1.01. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 191,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ARZTF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aryzta from CHF 0.72 to CHF 0.88 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Aryzta to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aryzta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Aryzta alerts:

Aryzta Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.94.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.