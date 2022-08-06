Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.39) to GBX 360 ($4.41) in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential Price Performance

Ascential stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. Ascential has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.