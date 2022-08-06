AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Issues Earnings Results

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

AMK stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,389,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,389,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 1,801 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $36,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,995 shares of company stock valued at $159,076 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

