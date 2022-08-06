AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.
Shares of AMK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. 66,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,561. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.04. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.
AMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.
