AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,822 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,834,202 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,821 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -470.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.28) to £110 ($134.79) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

