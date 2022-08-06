ATB Capital Cuts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$14.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$11.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.11. The company has a market cap of C$671.72 million and a PE ratio of 27.55. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$10.57 and a 52-week high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$997.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.