ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACLLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.08.

ACLLF stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. ATCO has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.366 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

