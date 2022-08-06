AtromG8 Price Hits $0.0108 on Exchanges (AG8)

AtromG8 (AG8) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $453,819.09 and approximately $13,876.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 116.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00633294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam. AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com. AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AtromG8 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

