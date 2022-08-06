AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

