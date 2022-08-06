Audius (AUDIO) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market cap of $301.96 million and approximately $13.60 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,193.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00132167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,116,383,974 coins and its circulating supply is 818,441,374 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

