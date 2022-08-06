Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AUPH opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

