Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($86.60) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NDA opened at €68.90 ($71.03) on Friday. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €59.34 ($61.18) and a twelve month high of €116.85 ($120.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.55.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

