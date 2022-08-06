Auto Price Tops $355.15 on Major Exchanges (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Auto has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $18.82 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $355.15 or 0.01544664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,992.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003667 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00132313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00068292 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Auto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars.

