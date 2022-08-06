Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.00% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance
AUTL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 206,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $7.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
