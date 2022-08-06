Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.00% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

AUTL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 206,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $7.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 222,093 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 268,818 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

