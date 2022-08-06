Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 825,869 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,869 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 1.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $38,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 485,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 241,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 36,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.35. 384,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,093. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.