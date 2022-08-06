Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $137.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,494. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

