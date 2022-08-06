Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

IVE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.84. The stock had a trading volume of 589,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,762. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

