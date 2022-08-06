Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $6.95 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,445,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382,351. The firm has a market cap of $274.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

