Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.75. 53,893,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,372,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

