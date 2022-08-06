Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 257,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,270,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises 0.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 562,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,946,000 after acquiring an additional 190,515 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,631,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of JMUB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,767. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17.
