Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 613 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.39. 2,425,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

