Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after buying an additional 175,195 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $343.31. The stock had a trading volume of 917,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,217. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.75.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

