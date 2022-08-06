Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,789,145 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789,145 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 1.20% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $96,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,604,000 after acquiring an additional 115,392 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590,342 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 563,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,335. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59.

