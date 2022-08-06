Avista Co. (AVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on September 15th

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 71.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Avista Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AVA traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $42.07. 396,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. Avista has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Insider Activity

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Avista by 83.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Avista by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

