AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. AZEK also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15-0.19 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in AZEK by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

