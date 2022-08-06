AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $21.45. 1,970,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,979. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AZEK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.7% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 35.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

