AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.00 million-$302.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.50 million. AZEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AZEK from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,979. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in AZEK by 7.7% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

