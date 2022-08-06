Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Up 10.3%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.60. 77,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,379,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Azul from $15.40 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,225,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.