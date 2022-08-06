BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAESY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.21) to GBX 860 ($10.54) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.87) to GBX 735 ($9.01) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.64) to GBX 960 ($11.76) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $856.25.

BAE Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

BAE Systems stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BAE Systems has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $41.14.

BAE Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

