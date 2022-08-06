Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Releases Earnings Results

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Bally’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bally’s stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. 1,063,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,771. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 147.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,306 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $2,444,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Bally’s by 74.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bally’s by 83.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bally’s by 218.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

