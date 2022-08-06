Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Releases Earnings Results

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Bally’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Bally’s Price Performance
Bally’s stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. 1,063,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,771. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $55.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 147.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,306 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $2,444,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Bally’s by 74.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bally’s by 83.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bally’s by 218.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Bally’s
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bally’s (BALY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.