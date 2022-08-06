Banco Santander S.A. Has $11.01 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,503 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after acquiring an additional 780,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after acquiring an additional 418,123 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

